This evening in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
