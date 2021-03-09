Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.