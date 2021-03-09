For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
