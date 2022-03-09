Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.