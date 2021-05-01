Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
- Updated
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the hou…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Exp…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 71F. Wind…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waco. The forecast calls for…
Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…