May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

