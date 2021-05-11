For the drive home in Waco: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
