May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

