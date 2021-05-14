May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.