For the drive home in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Mode…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chan…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll…
For the drive home in Waco: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 t…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't …
Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds NE at …