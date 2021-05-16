May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.