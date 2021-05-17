For the drive home in Waco: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
