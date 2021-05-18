May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.