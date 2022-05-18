Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a siz…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening in Waco: Clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a s…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursd…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …