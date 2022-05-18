May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.