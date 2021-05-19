May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.