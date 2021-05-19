Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
