May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.