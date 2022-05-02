May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.