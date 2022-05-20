Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a siz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day t…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening in Waco: Clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a s…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luck…