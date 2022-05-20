May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.