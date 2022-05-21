Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a siz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day t…
This evening in Waco: Clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luck…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it…