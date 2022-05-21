May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.