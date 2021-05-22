Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
