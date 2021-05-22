May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.