 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert