Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
