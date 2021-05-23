May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.