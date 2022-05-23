For the drive home in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
