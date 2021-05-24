Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
