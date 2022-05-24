Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
