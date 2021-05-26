May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.