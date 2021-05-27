This evening in Waco: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
