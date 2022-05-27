This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is o…
Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …
It will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
For the drive home in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall poss…
Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 6…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. …