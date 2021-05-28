 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

