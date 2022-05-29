May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.