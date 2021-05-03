May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.