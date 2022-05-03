May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.