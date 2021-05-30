May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.