Waco's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
