May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

