May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.