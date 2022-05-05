May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.