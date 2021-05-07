 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert