May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.