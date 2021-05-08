May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.