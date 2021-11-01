For the drive home in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
