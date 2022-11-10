Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.