Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

