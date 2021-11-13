This evening in Waco: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
