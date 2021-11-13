Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.