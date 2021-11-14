For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
