Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

