Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.