Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

