Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

