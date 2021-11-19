Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
