Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.