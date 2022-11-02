This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
