 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waco. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert